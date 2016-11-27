Rangers administrators launch legal bid against Police Scotland

The former administrators of Rangers Football Club, David Whitehouse and Paul Clark, are to take legal action against Scotland’s most senior police officer and law officer, it emerged yesterday.

A statement released by Livingstone Brown, the firm of solicitors representing Whitehouse, said: “Following repeated press enquiries to our clients directly, we can confirm that David Whitehouse and Paul Clark have initiated legal proceedings against the Chief Constable of Police Scotland, the Procurator Fiscal and the Lord Advocate. As these proceedings are underway it would be inappropriate for us to say anything more at this time.”

The action comes after criminal charges relating to their time at the Ibrox club were dropped. In June Whitehouse and Clark attended court and were told they were no longer subject to any proceedings in relation to alleged offences relating to the acquisition of Rangers in May 2011 and its financial management. The two men released a statement saying they were considering action to “address the damage caused to their reputations and careers by the case”.