Private hire driver convicted of raping Glasgow teenager

An alleged private hire driver has been found guilty of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old Glasgow woman.

Mohammed Maqsood, from Pollokshaws, was convicted of the attack on December 1 last year at the High Court in Glasgow today.

The young woman from Thornliebank had been on a night out in Shawlands when she got into what she was believed was a private hire taxi being driven by the 35-year-old.

The serious sexual assault took place near to Eastwood Crescent.

Mr Maqsood was arrested three days after the attack following an investigation led by specialist officers from Greater Glasgow Division’s Public Protection Unit.

Detective Inspector Graeme McLachlan said: “Mr Maqsood targeted this young woman who had simply been enjoying a night out with her friends. Despite her appalling ordeal, she had the courage to speak out about what happened to her and I would like to thank her for her bravery in reporting this to police and having the courage to provide her evidence in court.

“We are resolutely committed to supporting victims of sexual crimes and investigating those responsible by bringing them to justice. All reports of sexual crime are treated with the utmost seriousness and it’s never too late to come forward.

“I would also like to thank the team of officers who worked on this investigation for their dedication and commitment.”

