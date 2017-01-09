Primary school evacuated after telephone bomb threat

A primary school was evacuated following a bomb threat.

Officers carried out an “extensive search” of Ralston Primary in Paisley, Renfrewshire, after the threatening call at about 10.50am on Monday.

The children and staff were allowed back into the building just after midday after nothing suspicious was found.

An investigation is under way to trace whoever was behind the hoax.

St Mirren goalkeeper Jamie Langfield, whose daughter attends the school, tweeted about the incident.

He wrote: “Some absolute sick vile people out there. Bomb scare at my daughters school today, kids and parents sick to the stomach. All for a hoax.”

He added: “Teachers and emergency services were superb. #thankyou.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Pupils and staff were evacuated as a precaution taken by the school, and following an extensive search by police no suspicious item was found.

“The pupils and staff were able to return to the school around 1.10pm.

“The incident is being treated as a hoax and enquiries to identify those responsible are ongoing.”