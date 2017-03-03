Port Sunshine and other Trainspotting props to be auctioned

The entire bar from Sick Boy’s pub and Begbie’s pool cue are among a range of Trainspotting props which are to be auctioned for charity.

Proceeds from the sale will go to The Junction, the Edinburgh youth organisation of which Irvine Welsh, Trainspotting author, is a patron, and Calton Athletic, a support group for recovering addicts in Glasgow.

Also being sold are the contents of the bedsit occupied by Spud, played by Ewen Bremner, and the prison cell which holds Begbie, played by Robert Carlyle.

Most estimates for the objects range from £50 to £200.

However, offers for the bar and gantry from the Port Sunshine, where much of the film’s action takes place, are being invited on application.

The auction will be held at Mulberry Bank Auctions in Glasgow, on 25 March, to coincide with the US release of T2.

Kirsty Harris, auction house director, said: “I like the idea that people have the chance to own a barstool, or a pint glass, or, depending on how much space you have, an entire Trainspotting bar, all for a good cause.”