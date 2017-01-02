Police treating Milngavie house fire as murder

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a house fire left a man dead and a woman seriously injured in hospital.

The blaze began at a property in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire at around 7:25am yesterday.

Police said that the body of a man, who is still to be identified, was found within the house by the emergency services.

A 24-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she is being treated for serious injuries caused by the fire.

A man and a woman, both aged 54, were also taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation but were later released.

Police have begun a joint investigation with the fire service to establish the cause of the blaze. They last night confirmed that the dead man had yet to be formally identified.

The house is understood to belong to solicitor David Logan and his wife Cathy, who have two sons.

Yesterday, fire damage could be seen to an upstairs bedroom window at the property in Milngavie’s Achray Place.

Detective Inspector Martin Fergus said: “This is a truly terrible incident in which a man has died and another woman remains in a serious condition at hospital following a targeted and wilful fire.

“Local residents are understandably shocked that a man has lost his life within the blaze, particularly given that it occurred on New Year’s Day, a time when families and friends come together and spend time with each other.

“Since the fire was first reported, there has been a substantial presence by the emergency services on Achray Place, including the force helicopter.

“Following the joint investigation which determined the fire was a deliberate act, specialist detectives and forensic services staff have remained at the scene as part of the murder investigation, supported by local uniformed officers.

“Those local officers will also remain in the area to provide reassurance and we would ask local residents to approach those officers with any information they may have.”

Police are appealing for local residents who may have seen something to come forward.

Mr Fergus added: “It is possible that local residents who were jogging, or walking their dogs between 7am and 7:30am are yet to speak with officers. It is also possible that passing motorists may have witnessed something which may help our investigation.

“You may have seen someone running away from the house at this time, or perhaps seen someone acting suspiciously.

“As part of our broader investigation, any information could prove critical in tracing the person or persons responsible for this horrifying crime.

“I want to reassure local residents that all is being done to trace the person or persons responsible, and to ensure that they are held to account for their actions.”