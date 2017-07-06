Police to deploy marine patrols to protect TRNSMT partygoers

Police will deploy marine patrols in Glasgow this weekend for only the second time in an attempt to save partygoers who fall in to the water.

The water officers will be based on the Clyde Tidal Weir at Glasgow Green ahead of the three-day TRNSMT festival.

The officers will also be on the lookout for people who are attempting to avoid paying by sneaking in to the three-day music event.

It is only the second time the marine patrols have been deployed at Glasgow Green - the first being for the Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2014.

Superintendent Stewart Carle, event commander, said: “Above the Weir we will have the marine policing unit and we will be assisted by the Glasgow Humane Society.

“We will be looking out for people trying to come down into the festival, or if anyone was stupid enough to jump in the water, to cool down for example.

“That’s very dangerous as if you jump in the Weir, you’re not coming out.

“It’s one of the first times we’ve done it at Glasgow Green.”

Aside from the water patrols, armed officers will be deployed around the edges of the venue as police throw up a ring of steel.

Around 45,000 music fans are expected to attend the three-day event, and have been warned by police not to attempt to bring drugs or booze into the grounds.

However, there are still concerns that concert-goers may “pre-drink” or take drugs before they arrive and get into difficulty.

Superintendent Carle explained: “The drug squad will usually say its poly-drug use which is a serious concern. Taking drugs and alcohol together can be very dangerous.

“People also pre-load before coming to the venue with alcohol or drugs, so they don’t present as intoxicated when they arrive and when they are inside they become ill.”

Concert-goers have been warned to come early and use the east entrance to the festival if possible as the majority of visitors are expected to use the main entrance at the west of the Green.

Rucksacks or bags bigger than an A3 sheet of paper will not be allowed inside, and people will be subject to body searches.

Road restrictions have been put in place to prevent congestion and problems for local residents.