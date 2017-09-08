Police seize drugs worth £48,000 in Glasgow raids

Have your say

Police have seized £48,000 worth of drugs, believed to be cocaine, during two house searches.

Officers acting on warrant searched the properties in the Carmyle area of Glasgow in an intelligence-led operation on Friday.

Investigations into the drug recovery are continuing.

A police spokesman said: “This recovery demonstrates our determination in ridding our communities of drugs and we are always grateful for any assistance the public can give us in relation to this.

“Anyone with information regarding drug activity in their area should contact their local police office through 101, or speak to officers out on patrol.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”