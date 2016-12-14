Police search cottage in hunt for missing Margaret Fleming

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a vulnerable woman last seen in public 17 years ago are continuing to search a cottage and its grounds.

They said a number of people had been in touch saying they remembered Margaret Fleming, who was reported missing on 28 October by two carers she is thought to have stayed with.

Police say the last independent sighting of Ms Fleming, 36, who is thought to have had learning difficulties, was in December 1999.

As well as searching the cottage where Ms Fleming lived in Inverkip, Inverclyde, officers will also distribute leaflets to local residents and businesses appealing for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingstone said: “I am heartened by the encouraging response from the appeal for information and we have had a number of people phoning the team to say the remember or recognise Margaret.

“We also had a few people saying that they had visited the house that she is believed to stay at with her carers in Inverkip.

“I’m keen to speak to anyone else who has visited the home, whether socially or for business purposes, as they may have seen or heard something that could help with the investigation.

“That could be someone making deliveries such as for shopping or takeaway food, or perhaps doing building work on the premises. I’m really keen for anyone to get in touch.

“We also have officers who will be visible in the local Inverclyde area, delivering leaflets with Margaret’s image and engaging with more local people to see if they remember anything.

“Officers continue to search a house and grounds in Inverkip as well as searching nearby areas.”

Ms Fleming is believed to have attended James Watt College in Greenock between 1996 and 1998, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who remembers her.

She is thought to have lived with her father in Port Glasgow before he died in October 1995.

She then lived with her grandparents and her mother, but later moved in with carers in 1997 and has been estranged from her mother ever since.

Ms Fleming is described as 5ft 5ins with a heavy build, collar-length black hair and brown eyes.

When reported missing on 28 October, she was wearing a green tartan fleece or jumper, dark-coloured jeans or trousers, dark Karrimor boots and was carrying a satchel-type handbag.