Police probe after man found dead in Troon flat

A MAN has been found dead in a flat in Troon.

Police said the 41-year-old’s body was discovered in the property in the South Ayrshire town’s Templehill at around 8.25am on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

“However at this time the death is being treated as unexplained.”

She said a report will be send to the procurator fiscal.