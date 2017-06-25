Police make 10 arrests at Stone Roses’ Hampden Park concert

The Stone Roses gig in Glasgow saw 10 people arrested for a range of offences.

Thousands of fans were at Hampden Park on Saturday to watch the Fools Gold band perform.

Police Scotland said 10 people were detained for public disorder offences and the use of pyrotechnics.

The arrests were made in and around the national stadium.

Gig-goers had been warned ahead of the concert to expect armed officers on patrol.

The event came amid weeks of heightened security at large events across the country, including the Scotland vs England World Cup qualifier and Scottish Cup Final.