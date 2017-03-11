Police issue appeal over targeted shooting in Glasgow

Detectives have issued a fresh appeal for information about a targeted shooting.

The attempted murder of a 34-year-old man happened in the Shawlands area of Glasgow at around 8.10am on Thursday.

The victim was getting into his car outside his home in Shawhill Road when he saw a man standing at the bottom of his driveway.

As he approached him, the man shot him in the leg with a firearm.

The victim chased the man down Shawhill Road, turning right into Hector Road and towards Pollokshaws Road before the suspect got into a dark-coloured vehicle that was waiting for him in St Ronan’s Drive.

The attacker is described as 5ft 7ins and was wearing dark clothing and a dark beanie hat.

Detective Inspector Colin Hailstones, from Cathcart Police Office, said: “The vehicle the suspect got in was last seen driving off at speed along Kenilworth Avenue. In this regard, I would appeal to anyone who was in Kenilworth Avenue or the surrounding streets who either saw this man running past, or saw a dark-coloured vehicle parked, then being driven at speed, to please come forward.

“They may hold that vital piece of evidence to our inquiry.

“Again, I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about this incident, or who has heard anything they think might be relevant to contact the incident room at Cathcart Police Office through 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”