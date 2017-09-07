Police investigate sudden death of girl, 9, in Glasgow

The sudden death of a nine-year-old girl in Glasgow is being treated as “unexplained”.

Police were called to a property in Dumbreck Road, Pollokshields, at around 1.45pm on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of death which officers are treating as unexplained at this time.”

A post mortem examination will be carried out and a report sent to the procurator fiscal.