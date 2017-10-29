Police identify person struck by a train at Hillfoot as 16-year-old local

Police have now been able to identify the person who was struck by a train at Hillfoot station on Friday October 27.

Officers have confirmed that the person was a 16-year-old boy from the local area.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. A report will now be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police have thanked everyone who came forward with information and helped share the appeal.