Police hunting for missing taxi driver find body

A body, believed to be that of missing Andrew Charles, has been found on the banks of the River Clyde.

Officers had searched the area while looking for the 54-year-old taxi driver, who was reported missing from his home in Blantyre since the early hours of Tuesday.

They found a body around 2.20pm yesterday afternoon on the banks of the Clyde adjacent to the David Livingston Centre in Blantyre.

While formal identification has yet to take place, a Police Scotland statement confirmed that officers believe the bopdy to be that of Mr Charles.

The statement added: “A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”