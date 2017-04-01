Police appeal over young boy ‘coerced’ to walk off with men

Police have appealed for information after concerns were raised for a boy’s welfare in Glasgow.

The boy was seen outside Orlando’s takeaway on Skerray Street, Milton, with two men on Friday at around 6.35pm.

Witnesses said the pair appeared to be “coercing” the boy to walk with them.

They walked in the direction of Castlebay Street and then Aultbea Street.

The boy is described as Asian, approximately 10 to 14 years old and was wearing faded blue jeans.

He was also wearing a khaki grey hooded jacket and grey trainers with white soles.

The first man was white, in his late thirties, 5ft 8in with short brown hair and possibly a moustache.

He was wearing a blue jacket with orange lining, faded blue jeans, a green jumper and dark plimsoll-type shoes with a white sole. He also had a navy blue rucksack on his back.

The second man is described as white, around 25 years old, with brown hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a hood, grey jeans and brown trainers with white stripes on the side.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Carey, from Maryhill CID, said: “Several members of the public raised concerns about this boy and officers are anxious to trace him to confirm he is okay and establish the circumstances.

“At this time there is nothing to suggest any criminality but it is important that we confirm that the boy is safe and well.”