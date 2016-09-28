Police appeal for information after Glasgow assault

Police Scotland have released an image of a man officers believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries following a serious assault in Glasgow City Centre on Saturday August 5 2016.

Around 2:35am on the Saturday morning, a 21-year-old man was seriously assaulted outside a nightclub in Bath Lane, between Blythswood St and West Campbell St, Glasgow.

Detectives are keen to speak to the man shown in the images as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries. He is described as being dark skinned possibly Asian, with dark short styled hair and he has a beard. He was wearing a light coloured top and trousers and a light coloured cardigan.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the image to contact Glasgow City Centre CID via 101. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.