Piping Live! Bonnie Beard Booth set to tartan-up facial hair

Men can take full advantage of the booth in Glasgow’s George Square today

Piping Live! is offering to tart-an up the beards of attendees at this year’s event with the introduction of the world’s first Bonnie Beard Booth.

The world’s first pop-up allowing bearded gents to choose from a variety of tartans and styles, making it the ultimate accessory of Piping Live!

The Bonnie Beard Booth will open at George Square 12noon- 3pm on Thursday 10th August at Glasgow’s George Square.

The booth will be run by beard experts Braw Beard Oils who will allow bearded gents to choose from a variety of tartans and styles, making it the ultimate accessory for all Piping Live! events. Ladies, don’t feel left out, this can be done on your fringe or long hair too. All appointments are free and first come, first served.

