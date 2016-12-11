Pensioner hurt fighting off knife attacker

A man needed hospital treatment after he was threatened with a knife as he tried to get into his vehicle.

The 68-year-old man was targeted on William Street in Paisley, Renfrewshire, when a man approached him and threatened him.

However, after a short time the victim managed to push the suspect away and he ran off up the hill on William Street.

The pensioner was not injured by the knife but sustained a head and hand injury and was taken to the town’s Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment then released.

Police appealed for information about the incident which happened at around 5pm on Saturday, December 10.

Detective Constable Eric Hepburn, of Paisley Police Office, said: “Enquiries are at an early stage to establish more details on the circumstances surrounding this incident and the man responsible. Officers are also gathering CCTV footage to gather additional information.

“Around 5pm the area around William Street would have been busy, and I would urge anyone who recognises the description of the man, or saw a man acting suspiciously to come forward.”

The suspect is described as having short dark hair and was wearing a dark coloured three-quarter length jacket, dark coloured trousers and gloves.