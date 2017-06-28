Paolo Nutini cleared of drink-driving charge

Singer Paolo Nutini has been cleared of drink-driving in his home town earlier this year.

The 30-year-old was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol while more than twice the legal limit in Paisley, Renfrewshire, on 21 February.

The New Shoes singer, who had denied the charge, was found not guilty by a sheriff following a two-day trial at Paisley Sheriff Court.

During the trial, witness Colin May told the court he saw Nutini driving after ordering vodka in DeBeers bar.

Mr May said he went into the pub at about 10:10pm, sat at the bar and saw Nutini sitting at a table with another man and a woman.

READ MORE: Paolo Nutini to play charity gig in Paisley Abbey to help culture capital bid

The witness said Nutini left the bar about ten minutes before him and he next saw him about 15 minutes later in the driver seat of a black Mini at traffic lights with a woman in the car.

He added: “At first I was a bit thrown and continued my journey home, then I called the police to tell them what I had seen.”

During cross-examination, Mr May agreed Nutini was sitting behind him.

Defence agent Massimo Franchi asked: “He goes back to his table and you don’t know what happens, those drinks could have been spilled, you don’t know.” Mr May agreed.

Pc Laura Murray told the first day of the trial she was called to Canal Street towards midnight on 21 February to a report of a car being driven by someone who had allegedly been drinking.

The car was no longer there when they arrived but they went to an address where they found a grey Mini and Nutini, who they had been told was the driver of the vehicle.

Pc Murray said she told Nutini he would need to do a breath test.

READ MORE: Culture clash: Perth v Paisley in title fight

Asked when his last drink was, the witness replied: “He said it was ten minutes before police arrived.”

The officer told the court Nutini tested positive for alcohol and was then arrested and taken to Govan police office for a further test.

Asked whether he mentioned drinking when he got home, she said: “He said he had had a mouthful of wine at home and this later changed to saying he had a mouthful of whisky.”

Nutini left the court without comment.