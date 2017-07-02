Paige Doherty’s mother gives birth to girl and names her after teen

The mother of murdered Paige Doherty has given birth to a girl and named the newborn after her late daughter.

Pamela Munro named the baby Penny Margaret Paige having given birth 14 months after her other daughter was killed.

Ms Munro, 34, and husband Andy, 35, had previously said the pregnancy was a “positive to focus on” after Paige was killed, a national newspaper reported.

Friends of the schoolgirl shared their joy on social media at the “beautiful” birth just over a year after her death.

Ms Munro, also mother to Andrew, 11, Peyton, five, and Lucas, one, invited loved ones to a baby shower in February, where they viewed her ultrasound images.

John Leathem admitted ­killing Paige, 15, when she stopped for a breakfast roll at his Delicious Deli in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, on 19 March last year.

He was given a mandatory life sentence at the High Court in Glasgow in October last year and ordered to spend at least 27 years behind bars, but launched an appeal against the minimum jail term later that month.

Senior judges at the Appeal Court in Edinburgh quashed the original punishment and imposed a 23-year minimum sentence in February this year.

Ms Munro last year described Leathem’s appeal as “cruel”.