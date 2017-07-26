Outdoor cinema returns to Glasgow Botanic Gardens this August

Plan a night under the stars and enjoy Bill in The Botanics from the 17th August

The Glasgow Botanic Gardens is set to be the backdrop for four nights of classic outdoor cinema screenings, celebrating the work of Glasgow’s very own Bill Forsyth.

Following a successful pilot outdoor cinema last summer, ‘Bill in The Botanics’ will run from 17th to 20th August showcasing four films by Glasgow’s most-famous director. That Sinking Feeling, Comfort and Joy, Gregory’s Girl and Local Hero, will be shown on a massive screen for all to enjoy.

The screening events are the latest in the series of programming that connect the community with the vibrant businesses and people of Glasgow. Organised by the Byres Road & Lanes Business Improvement District, the outdoor cinema screenings are set to celebrate independent culture and provide an alternative night out with family or friends.

David Howat, Chairman of Visit West End, said:“If ever there was a film that could make you laugh and cry, it’s the iconic ‘Local Hero’. Being a native of the West End, we thought it was a great opportunity to pay homage to one of Glasgow’s best directors.

“After the phenomenal demand from last year’s Botanic screenings, we can’t wait to bring these movies to the big screen, that were directed by one of Glasgow’s own and filmed across the city. They really are a celebration of Glasgow and Glaswegians.

“Make sure your reserve your ticket, organise your friends and family and get set to revel in the splendour of the Botanics and a spot of cinema gold.”

All films will be shown at 9pm each evening and tickets, which cost £3, can be bought now from Visit Westend.

The screenings are as follows:

That Sinking Feeling 1979 - 21.00, Thursday 17 August

Comfort and Joy 1984 – 21.00, Friday 18 August

Gregory’s Girl 1981 - 21.00 Saturday 19 August

Local Hero 1983 - 21.00, Sunday 20 August