New Glasgow Green festival to be staged on May Bank Holiday weekend

A second new musical festival is to be staged on Glasgow Green this summer.

The organisers of the Loopallu festival in Ullapool have joined forces with the West Brewery, which overlooks the historic park, to stage the new “May West” event over the May Bank Holiday weekend

They say the two day event is is being staged “in homage” to the former Mayfest festival, which folded in the late 1990s due to financial difficulties.

May West has been announced weeks after it emerged the organisers of T in the Park would be staging a three-day event, TRNSMT, in July instead this year.

The Stranglers, Public Service Broadcasting, Turin Breaks and Roddy Hart have already been confirmed for the 3000-capacity “boutique” event, where revellers will be able to sample the German-inspired beers made in the former Templeton factory.

The inaugural May West event will also feature Dreadzone, Ward Thomas and the Glasgow Gospel Choir.0

Robert Hicks, founder of Beyond Events, who launched Loopallu in 2005, said: “It’s been a long time dream to bring an event to Glasgow Green, and what better way to do it than in partnership with the wonderful people at West Brewery.

"We’re aiming to create a new, affordable fixture on Glasgow’s calendar where everyone can join together to celebrate great music and entertainment; as well as an eye and mouth watering offering of food and drink.”

Petra Wetzel, founder of West Brewery, added: ”When I was a student in the 1990s, Mayfest was a highlight of my year, but sadly it always happened when I was studying so I missed lots of the fun. May West is an homage to those Mayfest days.”