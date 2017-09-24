Murder probe as Police Scotland investigate attack at party

A young man has been killed in a “senseless” attack at a party.

The emergency services were called to a disturbance in a flat at Baldovan Crescent in the Easterhouse area of Glasgow at around 12.40am on Sunday.

The 23-year-old man was found with stab wounds and taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, police said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry and a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death is due to be held.

Detective Inspector Mark Henderson, of Police Scotland’s major investigation teams, said: “A young man has lost his life in a senseless and violent attack and it is absolutely vital that we trace the person responsible.

“We understand there was a party within the flat where the incident took place and people in attendance will have witnessed what happened.

“I would appeal to these people to do the right thing and tell the police what they know because this despicable individual has no place in our society.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives via the 101 number, quoting incident number 0310.

