Mourners set to gather for funeral of Sir Arnold Clark

Family and friends of motoring tycoon Sir Arnold Clark are set to gather for his funeral service at Glasgow Cathedral.

Described as an “inspiration” by his family, Sir Arnold died on April 10 at the age of 89.

The private funeral is also expected to be attended by representatives from the motoring industry.

The tycoon opened his first showroom in 1954 in Park Road, Glasgow, and he was recognised for services to the motor industry when he was knighted by the Queen in 2004.

Sir Arnold’s family said after he died: “He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and a great friend and employer to many.

“He was an inspiration and the family will continue to carry on his vision. He will be greatly missed.”

Sir Arnold built up 200 dealerships across the UK.

A statement from the firm said he died peacefully at home surrounded by his family

It added: “A truly inspirational business leader, Sir Arnold’s work ethic and strong family values will continue to inspire all those who work for the group.”