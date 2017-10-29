Missing grandmother Karen Brown found safe in Glasgow

A grandmother who had been missing from her home for more than two weeks has been found safe and well.

Police said Karen Brown, 47, was traced in Glasgow city centre on Sunday afternoon.

Her husband Jock Brown had travelled to London to search for her and urged her to meet him at Hamleys toy shop on Saturday, where there had been a possible sighting of her on CCTV.

Mrs Brown left her home in Clydebank in the early hours of October 14.

She was last seen by her husband and daughter Chloe on the previous night when she returned from work at Asda in the West Dunbartonshire town.

CCTV showed her boarding a bus from Glasgow to London around 8.20am on October 14 and there was a potential sighting of her at Hamleys in London on October 17.

Inspector John McMillan, of Dumbarton Police, said: “It is great news that Karen has come back to Glasgow and she is now heading home to her family.

“I would like to thank both the public and the media for their tremendous response to our appeal.

“The information and assistance provided by both has without doubt been the vital link in our enquiries and has led to Karen being found.”