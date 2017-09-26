Massive ball of ice ‘falls out of sky’ into Scottish garden

A large block of ice fell from the sky and crashed into a stunned family’s back garden where it has left a massive crater.

The rock struck the garden of the Helliwell family with a “big boom” and shook their home yesterday morning.

The impact caused a crater measuring 1.4m by 1.2m in the middle of their lawn.

There has been no obvious explanation for the freak incident but experts suspect the ice may have formed on the body of a passing aircraft. Family friend Eleanor Stephen, 41, was at the Helliwell’s home in Busby, Renfrewshire, when the ice struck. She said: “I was sitting at my desk and heard this big boom. I thought it was an explosion and I felt the house shake. When I went downstairs the dog was acting strangely. I looked out of the window and saw a hole with white stuff in it. It was splashed all over the grass. I went out and touched it - I realised it was ice. If anybody had been out, it could have killed them.”