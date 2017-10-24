Man with crossbow ‘takes woman hostage’ in Blantyre home

Have your say

A man with a crossbow sparked a major incident today as armed cops rushed to a house with a woman also inside.

Police officers scrambled to the scene in Lanarkshire around 11am this morning.

It is understood a woman is inside the house, but it is not thought she is being held against her will.

Officers have also set up a major cordon around the area in Morris Crescent, Blantyre.

Firearms officers and negotiators are also in attendance.

Two nearby schools and a nursery have also been placed on lockdown with kids kept inside while cops deal with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently dealing with an incident in Morris Crescent, Blantyre, where man is within a house in possession of a crossbow.

“It is understood a woman is inside.

“Firearms officers, negotiators and uniformed police are at the scene dealing with the incident and a cordon is place.”

Two nearby primary schools are also on lockdown.

South Lanarkshire Council Executive Director of Education Tony McDaid said: “Due to a police incident in the area pupils at Auchinraith Primary School, Calderside Academy and Calderside Nursery are being kept within the premises as a precautionary measure.

“Police have confirmed the incident is contained within a house, the schools are not involved. We will continue to liaise with the police.”

