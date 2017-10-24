Man with crossbow arrested after armed siege and fire

Have your say

A man with a crossbow was arrested after sparking a major incident today as armed cops rushed to a house which later caught fire.

Police officers scrambled to the scene in Lanarkshire around 11am.

A fire ripped through the property at the centre of the siege just before 2.30pm.

Officers set up a major cordon around the area in Morris Crescent, Blantyre.

It is understood a woman was inside the house, but it is not thought she was being held against her will.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed that a woman is being checked over by the ambulance service.

Incident in Morris Crescent, Blantyre, Scotland, where a man has been arrested following a 3 hour siege. Picture: SWNS

Firearms officers and negotiators were also in attendance and a 36-year-old man was arrested by police.

Two nearby schools and a nursery were placed on lockdown with kids kept inside while officers dealt with the incident.

A spokeswoman from Police Scotland said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in connection with the incident.

“A woman is presently being checked over by ambulance staff.

“The fire service are at the scene and are currently working to extinguish a fire within the property.”

”Two nearby primary schools were also on lockdown.

South Lanarkshire Council Executive Director of Education Tony McDaid said: “Due to a police incident in the area pupils at Auchinraith Primary School, Calderside Academy and Calderside Nursery are being kept within the premises as a precautionary measure.

“Police have confirmed the incident is contained within a house, the schools are not involved. We will continue to liaise with the police.”

A shocked onlooker said he could hear glass smashing and a woman scream.

The onlooker, who did not wish to be named, said: “The police and emergency services turned up, but all of a sudden the house was on fire.

“It’s a horrible scene.

“There are flames coming out the window. We could hear a woman screaming and glass smashing.

“Clouds of thick black smoke filled the streets as firefighters raced to the scene.”

The fire broke out at around 2.25pm at the property at the centre of the armed siege.

Neighbours spilled out to witness the spectacle, with many too upset to talk.

The blaze spread very quickly and those in nearby houses were forced to evacuate

