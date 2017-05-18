Man shot in face during late-night attack

A man has been injured in a late-night shooting as he drove his car in Glasgow.

The 37-year-old was driving along Craighall Road just after midnight on Thursday when the attack happened.

He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for facial injuries.

Police Scotland said the victim was in a stable condition and inquiries are continuing.

A number of roads have been closed and local diversions are in place

Traffic Scotland advised drivers to approach the M8 via Dobbies Loan, Kyle Street and Baird Street and join the motorway at junction 15 at Townhead.

A spokesman said: “Craighall Road is closed between North Canal Bank Street and Dobbies Loan, this closure also includes the M8 junction 16 Craighall Eastbound on-slip.

“This is due to an ongoing police incident.

“Road users should follow the signed diversion route available and expect longer than normal journey times.”