Man raped after leaving Glasgow nightclub

A man has been raped in a lane near a nightclub in the early hours of the morning.

The 22-year-old was seriously sexually assaulted by another man in a lane between Parnie Street and the Trongate in Glasgow at around 3.40am on Sunday.

The victim had been at a nearby nightclub and encountered the suspect after leaving the venue.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector David Reilly said: “The victim has been left extremely distressed by what happened and it is vital that we trace the individual responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area in the early hours of this morning who may have seen anything suspicious to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Public Protection Unit based at London Road via 101 and quote incident number 1051 of Sunday 24th September 2017.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”

The suspect is described as black.

Police are examining CCTV footage and conducting door-to-door inquiries as they investigate.