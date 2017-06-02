Man charged over racist slogan claim

A man has been charged in connection with a social media post which reportedly featured racist slogans about Celtic footballer Scott Sinclair.

The 27-year-old allegedly began the outburst in McChuills pub on the High Street, Glasgow, at the weekend.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Following a complaint made regarding a social media post, we can confirm that a 27 year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged offences under the Communications Act 2003.”