Man attacked in Glasgow while caring for a three-year-old

A man needed hospital treatment after he was attacked while he was pushing a three-year-old boy in a stroller.

The suspect assaulted the 26-year-old victim when he refused to hand over his mobile phone.

The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment and medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Police said the child was not injured in the attack and seemed to be unaware of what was happening.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident which happened in Vennard Gardens in the Strathbungo area of Glasgow at around 10.55am on Saturday.

Detective Constable Gary Cassidy from the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan said: “This appears to have been a random attack in broad daylight and to target an innocent member of the public with a young child is utterly despicable.

“Thankfully the child was not injured and appeared to be unaware of what was happening however it is absolutely imperative that we trace the callous individual responsible.

“Extensive inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“Additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to approach the officers who will be happy to assist you.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan via 101 and quote incident number 1585 of Saturday 28th October 2017.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”

The suspect is described as being of gaunt appearance.

