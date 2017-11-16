Man arrested over alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old girl

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl on the south side of Glasgow.
Police said the girl was approached by a man in Langton Crescent, Pollok, at 5.10pm on Tuesday.
A member of the public stopped to help the girl and police were called.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault.
“He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.”
