Man arrested in Glasgow rape probe

A man has been arrested over the rape of a woman in Glasgow city centre.

The 36-year-old was attacked in a lane near Renfrew Street, Charing Cross, in the early hours of Friday March 17.

Police launched an investigation and a 31-year-old man has now been arrested.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with the incident.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”