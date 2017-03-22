Man arrested in Glasgow rape probe

A man has been arrested over the rape of a woman in Glasgow city centre.
The 36-year-old was attacked in a lane near Renfrew Street, Charing Cross, in the early hours of Friday March 17.
Police launched an investigation and a 31-year-old man has now been arrested.
He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with the incident.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
