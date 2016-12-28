Man arrested after fatal disturbance on Christmas day

A man has been arrested following the death of another man after a disturbance on Christmas Day.

Police Scotland said they were called to a disturbance in the back courts of residential Ashgill Road in the Saracen area of Glasgow at about 4am on Sunday.

They found Thomas Roberts, 43, with serious injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.

A man aged 50 was also found injured and was treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but has since been discharged.

Police said that a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Mr Roberts.

He is also being reported to prosecutors in connection with an alleged assault on a 50-year-old man.

The 35-year-old is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Mr Roberts was from the Milton area of Glasgow.