Man, 27, stabbed by gang when answering front door

Police are hunting a gang who stabbed a man on his doorstep.

The 27-year-old victim was in his home in Brucehill Road, Dumbarton, at around 12.15am on Saturday morning when he answered a knock at the door.

He was then attacked by three men and rushed to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment to stab wounds.

Police said the three attackers were not known by the victim but were seen on CCTV from the area.

They are said to be in their 30s and one of the men walks with a limp.

Detective Sergeant Fiona Macarthur said: “This man was violently attacked on his own doorstep and it is absolutely crucial that we trace the people responsible as soon as possible.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning and saw three men or anything suspicious.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Clydebank CID via 101 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”