Loch Lomond island wallaby killed and skinned

A HERD of wild wallabies on a Scottish island at Loch Lomond is being targeted, with one creature being found skinned on a beach.

The discovery is one of several deaths in recent weeks of wallabies on the island of Inchconnachan, including some reported to have been shot.

Landowners Luss Estate confirmed the latest deaths, but blame unregulated public access in Loch Lomond, brought on by recent right to roam and wild camping legislation.

Inchconnachan is host to the red-necked species of wallaby and was brought there by Lady Arran Colquhoun in the 1940s.

Glasgow taxi driver Owen Brain, who found the skinned wallaby, told The Daily Record: “I went over with a group of family members, including children aged from five to 14.

“I’ve been over around 200 times and I’ve seen wallabies on many occasions.

“They are often about just around dusk and I thought we might be a bit early on this occasion – but I certainly didn’t expect to see one skinned.”

He added: “The animal’s head was down to the bone, as though it had been bitten or pecked at, but the flesh was still on the bones everywhere else so the death must have been recent.

“I initially thought some hooligan types with an air rifle would be the likely culprits but I have to say it’s a mystery.”

Owen said he had spoken to a boat owner who had also found a mound of dead wallabies.

He added: “The other chap said it looked like the wallabies had been shot, which pointed to a possible cull.

“It is possible that some people have come on to the island and shot the wallabies.”

Owen, 50, reported the incident to the Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park authorities, who passed it on to Luss Estates.

In 2009, visitors to the island reported finding a shot wallaby and another burned, along with remains of others.

At the time, the factor for the 103-acre island described the deaths as a “disturbing” development.

The estate has claimed recent regulations have given unwanted free access to visitors, including those who are drinnking and spreading litter.

A spokesman said: “There is unregulated public access to the islands in Loch Lomond, fostered by the right to roam and wild camping legislation.

“It is not uncommon to note a considerable number of tents and associated personnel, on Inchconnachan island in particular, at any one time, notwithstanding the high conservation status of the islands.

“Given the high conservation status of the islands and damage to the flora and fauna caused by unregulated and unsustainable levels of public access, Luss Estates actively canvassed the Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park to include the islands in the recent bye-laws introduced to manage wild camping on the west bank of Loch Lomond, to no avail.

“The islands are being overrun with unregulated access.”

Inchconnachan – which translates from from Gaelic as ‘The Colquhoun’s Island’ – contains a wooden bungalow that was built in the 1920s and was the holiday home of late Lady Colquhoun, who later became known as the “fastest granny on water” after reaching 103mph on Lake Windermere in the 1980s.

The presence of wallabies on the island has been the source of some debate.

There are those who claim they threaten the capercaillie – also known as wood grouse – population.

The wallabies emerge only early in the morning and in the evening. They grow to 3ft tall and hop like kangaroos.