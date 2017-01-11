Kilmarnock bakery is named World Scotch Pie champion

A bakery in East Ayrshire has been crowned the 2017 world Scotch pie champion.

Brownings the Bakers, based in Kilmarnock, claimed the title after a panel of tasters sampled more than 500 pies in the annual competition.

John Gall, of Brownings, said he was stunned.

Nearly 100 butchers and bakers entered in the hope of winning the title, presented by TV personality Carol Smillie.

Judges in the Scottish Bakers-organised event, which has been running for 18 years, included former Celtic footballer Simon Donnelly and Partick Thistle general manager Ian Maxwell.

Mr Gall said: “We won, I am almost speechless. To have been given the ultimate accolade today and to be able to call our pie the world champion as judged by a panel of experts is just excellent.

“This award is proof of what I have known for a long time - that the Brownings team is the best in the land.

“I am really looking forward to the year ahead and to selling more of our champion pies than ever.”

Earlier this year, Brownings the Bakers had to rebrand their famous Killie Pie to Kilmarnock Pie. This was after a complaint from Kilmarnock FC.

The bakery had its contract terminated on 31 May last year.