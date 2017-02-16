Judy Murray calls for separate PE classes for boys and girls

Judy Murray wants girls and boys to have separate PE lessons.

The mother of tennis champion Andy Murray said the move would help more girls fulfil their sporting potential.

And she believes girls-only classes will boost the uptake of sport.

Ms Murray was speaking ahead of the Scottish launch of her female-focussed coaching scheme, She Rallies, in Renfrewshire.

She said: “We need to have more girls-only activity, because girls are often intimidated and put off by boys, especially as they get older.

“Boys can be a real barrier to the enjoyment of girls taking part in physical activity, because of the way girls feel in front of boys at certain times in their lives.

“Boys will want to kick the ball too hard, or be determined to beat them all the time, and that’s off-putting for girls.”

Ms Murray launched the She Rallies drive in conjunction with the Lawn Tennis Association in Birmingham last week.

