Is this Scotland’s greenest space?

A park has been named Scotland’s top park in UK poll of green spaces.

Strathaven Park, in South Lanarkshire, retained its title for the second year running and secured a place among the top 10 parks in the nationwide poll.

The green space was among 1,800 UK parks in contention and won the accolade of Scotland’s top park as part of the People’s Choice Award, organised by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

All Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces are entered into the annual People’s Choice Award vote, which this year attracted a record breaking 73,000 votes.

Alistair McKinnon, head of facilities, waste and grounds services at South Lanarkshire Council, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Strathaven Park has not only come out top in Scotland yet again, but has also been rated in the top ten for the whole of the UK.

“The recognition is testament to all those who work tirelessly to keep the park at the level of quality that we have become accustomed to but which we should never take for granted, and to the many visitors who enjoy its facilities while also taking care of them and appreciating them.

“Very well done to all concerned who, I am sure, will now be working to make it three in a row.”

Cemeteries, universities, shopping centres and community gardens across the UK achieved a Green Flag Award.

Strathaven Park is among 73 Green Flag Award parks in Scotland which includes 30 in Edinburgh, seven in Glasgow four in Aberdeen, five in Midlothian and five in Dundee,

Parks are assessed by volunteer judges with a background in parks management, conservation or ecology. Applicants are judged against testing criteria which includes assessing whether the park or green space is welcoming, safe, well-maintained and secure.

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I would like to congratulate the team at South Lanarkshire Council and all local volunteers for their hard work and determination which has helped to secure Strathaven Park’s continued success.

“This is the fourth time in five years that the park has been voted Scotland’s number one in the People’s Choice Awards.

“We are very proud of Scotland’s Green Flag Award parks. Year on year the number of Green Flag Award flags flown in Scotland continues to rise.

“This is clearly recognition for everyone’s efforts in helping to make their local open space a greener,cleaner and healthier place to live, work and play.”