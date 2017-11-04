Investigation launched after pensioner dies in house fire

Have your say

Emergency services have launched an investigation after a pensioner died in a house fire.

Firefighters and police were called to the blaze at a property in Smollett Road, Dumbarton, at around 12.45am on Saturday.

Crews removed a 66-year-old man from the home, but he was pronouced dead at the scene.

An 89-year-old wman from a neighbouring propoerty was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital and was treated for smoke inhalation.

A joint investigation is currently underway between police and the fire service to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.