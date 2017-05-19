Ian Brady’s ashes ‘won’t be scattered in Glasgow’

Moors Murderer Ian Brady will not have his ashes scattered in Glasgow, the city council has said.

Glasgow-born Brady, 79, died on Monday after spending more than five decades behind bars for murders which he committed with Myra Hindley.

The pair carried out the murders during a killing spree that spanned from 1963 to 1965, sexually assaulting their victims before burying four of them on Saddleworth Moor outside Manchester.

At the time of his death, Brady, who used the name Ian Stewart-Brady, was a patient at Ashworth Hospital in Merseyside where he was receiving palliative care.

He had been bedridden for the last couple of years of his imprisonment.

READ MORE: Moors murderer Ian Brady dies, aged 79

According to reports, Brady wished to have his remains burnt and his ashes scattered in Glasgow.

But leaders at the city council have confirmed that any such request would be rejected.

A spokesman said: “We have not had such a request but we would refuse that request.

“We would advise the private crematoria not to accept the request or any such request should it be forthcoming. There has not been any request made.”

Born in Glasgow in 1938, Brady later moved to Manchester, where he met Hindley.

The inquest at Southport town hall was told Brady’s cause of death was cor pulmonale, a form of heart failure, secondary to bronchopneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or lung disease.

Mr Sumner said a full inquest would be held on 29 June.

READ MORE: Outrage after US firm sells products online with Myra Hindley image

Brady’s body was released to his lawyer by a coroner on Thursday.

It had been held under police guard since his death on Monday.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said: “Responsibility for the body has now transferred to the executor of Ian Brady’s will and Merseyside Police has no further involvement.”