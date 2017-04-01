Husband and wife to battle for same council seat

A husband and wife are to battle against each other for a seat in Scotland’s upcoming council elections.

Michael and Agnes Coyle will both contest the same seat in North Lanarkshire, which they had jointly represented on an SNP ticket during the last council term.

The couple will stand against each other in Airdrie South.

Both were axed from the SNP’s candidate list during party vetting but Mr Coyle was given a lifeline after he was handed a place back on appeal. Mrs Coyle will leave her party affiliation blank on the ballot paper rather than opting for inclusion of the word “independent”.

They are at the centre of the so-called “Monklands McMafia” feuds in the area between older and younger generations of SNP members.

The couple’s daughter, Sophia Coyle, also survived vetting and will contest Airdrie North for the SNP.