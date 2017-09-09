Horror as Glasgow Airport worker falls 30ft while working on plane

A worker at Glasgow Airport has suffered serious injuries after falling 30ft while working on a plane.

It is understood the man was helping to prepare a Thomas Cook plane due to fly to Orlando, Florida, when the accident happened yesterday.

He is reported to have fallen from a low loader and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

An airport spokesman was reported to have said: “We can confirm an employee of one of the ground handling companies based at the airport was involved in an accident earlier today.

“The emergency services attended and the man has since been taken to hospital.

“We have no further details at this stage. This has resulted in a delay to the departure of the Thomas Cook flight to Orlando.”