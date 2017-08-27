Historic TS Queen Mary finds permanent home on the Clyde

Historic Scottish steamship the TS Queen Mary is to be berthed permanently on the Clyde.

The ship was rescued from scrap by a group of trustees and is undergoing a £2 million restoration.

The Queen Mary returned to the Clyde last year, more than eight decades after being launched, and its temporary base at the Glasgow Science Centre will now become its new home.

Friends Of TS Queen Mary, the charity behind the rescue and restoration project, estimates the vessel will welcome 150,000 visitors and students each year once restored.

The charity needs £700,000 to fund the restoration, having raised £1.3 million so far, and hopes to reopen the ship as a heritage destination, education and business centre in spring next year.

Built in 1933 by Denny of Dumbarton, the Queen Mary was used for more than 40 years to take passengers on trips from Glasgow to destinations such as Dunoon, Rothesay, Millport and Arran.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see the TS Queen Mary find a permanent berth at the Glasgow Science Centre

“The restoration will bring a major benefit not only in the form of visitors but in giving students unique hands-on experience. It’s a very fitting addition to the Clyde and I look forward to visiting over the years to come.”

Dr Stephen Breslin, chief executive of Glasgow Science Centre, said he is delighted to welcome the new neighbour.

He added: “Shipbuilding is an intrinsic part of Glasgow’s heritage and we are excited to be working with Friends of the Queen Mary to celebrate and engage people with the social and engineering history of this iconic vessel and shipbuilding on the Clyde.

“As well being a unique visitor attraction and events space, the ship will also be a platform for inspiring new generations of future engineers and mariners.”

Charity trustee Iain Sim said: “TS Queen Mary is the last of her kind in the world. She is woven into Glasgow’s rich social fabric and she represents the best of Scottish engineering.

“We are delighted that she will be berthed permanently at Glasgow Science Centre as a heritage destination and education/training centre.”