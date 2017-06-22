Greenock powerboat spectacular set to attract thousands

MORE than 30,000 spectators are expected to flock to the River Clyde this weekend to watch high-speed powerboat and jet ski racing.

The Scottish Grand Prix of the Sea, part of the P1 SuperStock and AquaX national race series, is set to deliver entertainment both on and off the water in Greenock.

The event, co-hosted by Inverclyde Council and Riverside Inverclyde, and supported by EventScotland, follows a successful first year.

It will again transform the Esplanade into a buzz of activity celebrating marine motorsport and championing Inverclyde.

Last year’s event was broadcast in more than 150 countries to 400million households. It is estimated to have generated a total of £2.3m to the economy.

Powerboat P1 managing director Robert Wicks said: “We can’t wait to return to the marine leisure capital of Scotland to deliver our marine motorsport programme and the very best of Inverclyde.

“Greenock was an outstanding location for an extremely successful event last year, and we hope to build on all that positivity and excitement this weekend.”

Inverclyde Council Leader Stephen McCabe said: “We are delighted to welcome P1 back to Greenock and to co-host for the second year running.

“The powerboat and jet ski racing event is a great way to showcase Inverclyde on the day and afterwards through the television broadcasts.

“Not only does it create an exciting racing event on the river over the weekend, it gives us a chance to show residents and visitors a real taste of Scotland with the Esplanade Showcase.

“The event will link into the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology and as well as highlighting Inverclyde’s strong maritime heritage it will also give visitors a fascinating and engaging glimpse of Scotland’s history and heritage.

“I hope everyone attending enjoys this weekend and joins me in getting behind Davie and Ashleigh who will be racing the Spirit of Inverclyde boat.”

Stuart Turner, head of EventScotland, said: “Scotland is the perfect stage for events, and we are delighted to be supporting the return of the P1 Scottish Grand Prix of the Sea to Greenock.

“Visitors and residents alike can expect an action-packed weekend with the opportunity to witness high-speed racing while also enjoying a range of family-friendly activities celebrating the region’s maritime past in the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.”

Riverside Inverclyde’s acting chief executive Fiona Maguire added: “We are looking forward to showcasing the best of what Inverclyde has to offer this coming weekend, both in terms of our local History and Heritage and Scotland’s wider Food & Drink.

“I have no doubt that visitors new and old will be given a great welcome by the locals.”

The weekend of sport and family entertainment will include jet ski freestyle displays.

The Esplanade will host a showcase featuring a programme of interactive activities celebrating the Year of History, Heritage & Archaeology, Scotland’s Food & Drink and Things To See And Do In Inverclyde. A free children’s play zone will complement the activity on the water.