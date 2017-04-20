Green light for £66m revamp of Burrell Collection

The Burrell Collection in Pollok Country Park, Glasgow, has won planning approval for a £66 million refurbishment.

The news follows approval by Glasgow City Council for funding of up to £27.3m towards the cost of the refurbishment of the museum and re-display of the collection.

John McAslan, executive chairman of architect John McAslan & Partners, said: “We are delighted approval has been granted for the renaissance of the Burrell. This decision will ensure the Burrell Collection maintains its strong significance within Scotland and internationally.”

The scheme will open up three floors of the building, including the basement stores, allowing much more of the collection to be enjoyed by visitors.

The Heritage Lottery Fund has pledged £15m towards the project and the UK government has committed £5m. A fundraising campaign is under way with a target of £15m.

Work to transform the A-listed building, which closed to the public last October, will see the creation of a dedicated space for special exhibitions and the conversion of offices into galleries. It is expected to reopen in 2020.

