GPs and hospitals affected as cyber attack hits NHS Lanarkshire

NHS Lanarkshire has confirmed that they have been the target of a cyber attack.

IT systems in hospitals and GP practices run by the health board have been hit by malicious software. “Immediate action” has been taken as they try to prevent the virus from spreading.

It has not be confirmed whether it was a deliberate attack on NHS Lanarkshire, but it is the second time this year that it has been affected. It was one of the worst-hit in May when numerous cyber attacks hit health authorities across the country.

Security measures have been put in place to minimise the damage done but it isn’t believed to be anywhere near the scale of the previous attack. Some appointments and procedures were postponed however.

Calum Campbell, chief executive, said: “We have detected some incidences of malware and took immediate action to prevent this spreading while we carried out further investigations.

“We are currently putting in place a solution from our IT security provider.

“While the issue is being resolved, our staff have been working hard to minimise the impact on patients and we apologise to anyone who has been affected.”