‘Good progress’ being made after inspection at Glasgow hospital

A healthcare watchdog has said “good progress” is being made after a cleanliness inspection of a Glasgow hospital.

The Healthcare Environment Inspectorate on Tuesday published its report of the unannounced follow-up visit to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, assessing progress after a previous inspection in January 2017.

Inspectors said nine out of ten recommendations had been fully met by the hospital and one partially met.

But it said also a number of medical staff “did not use hand hygiene” at appropriate times.

Alastair McGown, senior inspector, Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “During this inspection of Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, we were pleased to see that good progress had been made in relation to the issues we identified at our last safety and cleanliness inspection earlier this year.

“We saw a number of improvements, including the use of weekly environmental cleanliness audits, the retraining of facilities management staff and domestic supervisors, and improved cleanliness of public areas.

“Moreover, hand hygiene compliance was good with nursing and domestic staff, but a number of medical staff did not take the opportunity to perform hand hygiene at the appropriate times.

“We will continue to monitor progress during future inspections.”

The report said accurate domestic cleaning records, ensuring mattresses and covers are checked for cleanliness and emergency department records in relation to patient equipment cleaning are completed accurately, were me as required.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said it had taken immediate action following the previous report.

Dr Margaret McGuire, NHSGGC’s director of nursing, said: “This report highlights the immediate actions we took following the inspection team’s visit in January.

“I, along with the senior management team and the board of NHSGGC, am delighted that they acknowledge that nine of their requirements have been met, with the remaining one being partially met.

“We have addressed these requirements by putting in place procedures including infection control education sessions, daily visual inspections of the emergency department by facilities supervisors and regular spot checks of patient equipment by senior charge nurses.

“The remaining requirement which has been partially met is linked to compliance with hand hygiene at appropriate times and we will work with staff to ensure this is met.”