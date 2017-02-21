Glasgow to host BBC 6 Music Festival next month

Some of Scotland's biggest musical acts are being lined up to appear at a BBC festival being staged north of the border for the first time.

Five days of events are being held across Glasgow next month in venues likes Barrowlands, the O2 Academy, St Luke's, SWG3, Tramway and King Tuts Wah Wah Hut as part of the BBC 6 Music Festival.

More than 50 different acts are due to be confirmed throughout today for the festival, which was previously staged by the BBC in Bristol, Newcastle and Salford. BBC Scotland has been in negotiations for more than a year to bring the event to Glasgow, a UNESCO City of Music.

Highlights of the festival, which will run from 22-26 March will be broadcast live on 6 Music and on the BBC Red Button Site, with highlights also going out on BBC 2 Scotland and BBC Four.

BBC presenter Lauren Laverne, who was hosting a special broadcast at Glasgow School of Art today to launch the event, said: "I love Glasgow and have so many great memories of the city, and the 6 Music Festival is sure to create some more. The music is going to be awesome."

Sharon Mair, music and events editor at BBC Radio Scotland, said: “I am delighted that BBC Scotland and BBC Radio 6 Music are working closely to together to bring fantastic music to our audiences.

"We would like to thank all the local partners, venues, promoters and Glasgow City Council for their fantastic support and we look forward to working with them.”